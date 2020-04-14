All apartments in Carlyss
451 A A Meyers Rd.

451 A a Meyers Rd · (337) 312-1340
Location

451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA 70665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime. Granite counter tops throughout the kitchen, stainless appliances and custom cabinets along with the open kitchen gives you room to move! The dining area overlooks a side deck for a breathtaking view. Spacious utility room with the 6x8 storage area could make your dream of a walk-in pantry possible! The huge upstairs loft presents a world of possibilities. Provided is a 30x30 workshop with electricity and water.
This listing is full of space, privacy, and endless possibilities!
This beautiful well maintained 5 bedroom 3 full baths sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout and a wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances and custom cabinets, dining overlooks side deck. Roomy utility room and 6x8 storage area could be converted into a walk-in pantry. Upstairs loft presents a world of possibilities. 30x30 workshop with electricity and water. Space, privacy and possibilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have any available units?
451 A A Meyers Rd. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have?
Some of 451 A A Meyers Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 A A Meyers Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
451 A A Meyers Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 A A Meyers Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 451 A A Meyers Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlyss.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 451 A A Meyers Rd. does offer parking.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 A A Meyers Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have a pool?
No, 451 A A Meyers Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have accessible units?
No, 451 A A Meyers Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 A A Meyers Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 A A Meyers Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 A A Meyers Rd. has units with air conditioning.
