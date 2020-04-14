451 A A Meyers Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime. Granite counter tops throughout the kitchen, stainless appliances and custom cabinets along with the open kitchen gives you room to move! The dining area overlooks a side deck for a breathtaking view. Spacious utility room with the 6x8 storage area could make your dream of a walk-in pantry possible! The huge upstairs loft presents a world of possibilities. Provided is a 30x30 workshop with electricity and water.

This listing is full of space, privacy, and endless possibilities!

