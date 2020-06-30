178 Wallace Moore Road

Amenities

parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished, well kept home available for immediate move-in! This house is conveniently located near fishing and industrial developments. 4 miles from LNG facility and less than 2 miles to the a local marina/ boat ramp. The property offers a private drive with plenty of space for parking large vehicles/equipment, including RV parking with sewer tap and 50 amp electrical hookup. The 3/1 house is fully furnished and includes all utilities (electricity, water, cable, internet, sewer, trash, and lawn maintenance). This home is turn-key and ready for a tenant. Minimum one year lease, owner willing to negotiate length of lease to accommodate longer lease terms.