Home
/
Calcasieu County, LA
/
178 Wallace Moore Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:12 PM

178 Wallace Moore Road

178 Wallace Moore Road · (337) 433-1171 ext. 452
Location

178 Wallace Moore Road, Calcasieu County, LA 70665

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, well kept home available for immediate move-in! This house is conveniently located near fishing and industrial developments. 4 miles from LNG facility and less than 2 miles to the a local marina/ boat ramp. The property offers a private drive with plenty of space for parking large vehicles/equipment, including RV parking with sewer tap and 50 amp electrical hookup. The 3/1 house is fully furnished and includes all utilities (electricity, water, cable, internet, sewer, trash, and lawn maintenance). This home is turn-key and ready for a tenant. Minimum one year lease, owner willing to negotiate length of lease to accommodate longer lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have any available units?
178 Wallace Moore Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 178 Wallace Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
178 Wallace Moore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Wallace Moore Road pet-friendly?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calcasieu County.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road offer parking?
Yes, 178 Wallace Moore Road offers parking.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have a pool?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road does not have a pool.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Wallace Moore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Wallace Moore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
