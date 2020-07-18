All apartments in Caddo County
Find more places like 10908 Cornerstone Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caddo County, LA
/
10908 Cornerstone Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10908 Cornerstone Place

10908 Cornerstone Place · (318) 747-8469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10908 Cornerstone Place, Caddo County, LA 71047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10908 Cornerstone Place · Avail. now

$2,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Home in Fountainbleu Estates, "Keithville" - Beautiful two story house located on a 1 acre, corner lot in Fountainbleu. This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has all the upgrades you've been dreaming about. Fabulous kitchen features a gas cook top, double ovens, dishwasher, over sized island/breakfast bar, and custom cabinets. Impressive two story living area that overlooks the backyard, formal dining room, an office with built in desk/cabinets, media room with projector, gorgeous flooring, and exquisite molding throughout the home. Remote master suite, master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower & closet. Mud room & 3 car garage. Walk-in attic access. Home has 2 HVAC systems & well water.

School District: Keithville Elementary School, Keithville Middle School, & Southwood High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have any available units?
10908 Cornerstone Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10908 Cornerstone Place have?
Some of 10908 Cornerstone Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 Cornerstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
10908 Cornerstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 Cornerstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 10908 Cornerstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caddo County.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 10908 Cornerstone Place offers parking.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 Cornerstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have a pool?
No, 10908 Cornerstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have accessible units?
No, 10908 Cornerstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 Cornerstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10908 Cornerstone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10908 Cornerstone Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10908 Cornerstone Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summer Pointe
5720 S Lakeshore Dr
Shreveport, LA 71119
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Fox Trail Apartments
7000 Red Fox Trail
Shreveport, LA 71129
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
South Pointe
2601 Silver Pine Blvd
Shreveport, LA 71108
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LALongview, TX
Texarkana, TXHenderson, TX
Red Chute, LAMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
Texas A&M University-Texarkana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity