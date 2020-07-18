10908 Cornerstone Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning media room bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Amazing Home in Fountainbleu Estates, "Keithville" - Beautiful two story house located on a 1 acre, corner lot in Fountainbleu. This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has all the upgrades you've been dreaming about. Fabulous kitchen features a gas cook top, double ovens, dishwasher, over sized island/breakfast bar, and custom cabinets. Impressive two story living area that overlooks the backyard, formal dining room, an office with built in desk/cabinets, media room with projector, gorgeous flooring, and exquisite molding throughout the home. Remote master suite, master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower & closet. Mud room & 3 car garage. Walk-in attic access. Home has 2 HVAC systems & well water.



School District: Keithville Elementary School, Keithville Middle School, & Southwood High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914306)