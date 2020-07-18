10908 Cornerstone Place

Amenities
Amazing Home in Fountainbleu Estates, "Keithville" - Beautiful two story house located on a 1 acre, corner lot in Fountainbleu. This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has all the upgrades you've been dreaming about. Fabulous kitchen features a gas cook top, double ovens, dishwasher, over sized island/breakfast bar, and custom cabinets. Impressive two story living area that overlooks the backyard, formal dining room, an office with built in desk/cabinets, media room with projector, gorgeous flooring, and exquisite molding throughout the home. Remote master suite, master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower & closet. Mud room & 3 car garage. Walk-in attic access. Home has 2 HVAC systems & well water.
School District: Keithville Elementary School, Keithville Middle School, & Southwood High School
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914306)