2104 Kayden Jay
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2104 Kayden Jay

2104 Kayden Jay Dr · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2104 Kayden Jay Dr, Bossier County, LA 71112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 Kayden Jay · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
2104 Kayden Jay Available 06/01/20 Like New Construction...Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base - Minutes from Barksdale Air Force Base! Like New Construction*3 Bedroom* 2 Bathroom*Laminate Wood Floors*Granite Countertops* Large open kitchen and dining*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-862-3560.

(RLNE5665864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Kayden Jay have any available units?
2104 Kayden Jay has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 Kayden Jay have?
Some of 2104 Kayden Jay's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Kayden Jay currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Kayden Jay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Kayden Jay pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Kayden Jay is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay offer parking?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay have a pool?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay have accessible units?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Kayden Jay have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Kayden Jay does not have units with air conditioning.
