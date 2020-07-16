Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

2104 Kayden Jay Available 06/01/20 Like New Construction...Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base - Minutes from Barksdale Air Force Base! Like New Construction*3 Bedroom* 2 Bathroom*Laminate Wood Floors*Granite Countertops* Large open kitchen and dining*



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-862-3560.



(RLNE5665864)