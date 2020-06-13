/
/
el dorado
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
1 Apartments for rent in El Dorado, AR📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated September 25 at 06:39pm
Contact for Availability
Terrace Villa
105 Kimberly Cir, El Dorado, AR
1 Bedroom
$515
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Villa in El Dorado. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for El Dorado rentals listed on Apartment List is $600.
Some of the colleges located in the El Dorado area include South Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Dorado from include Ruston.