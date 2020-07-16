All apartments in Bossier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1285 Old Plain Dealing Road

1285 Old Plain Dealing Road · (318) 747-8469
Location

1285 Old Plain Dealing Road, Bossier County, LA 71006

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modernized Brick home on Old Plain Dealing Road - Newly remodeled 3 bed/2 bath home sitting on 3 acres of land. This home has been completely UPDATED with new wood flooring, freshly painted walls, & new appliances & fixtures. The kitchen has a beautiful grey subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, glass cook top stove/oven, & dishwasher. There is also a breakfast bar. Spacious living area and nice size bedrooms. Two car garage & a back deck great for entertaining.The house sits off the road giving it a lot of privacy.

(RLNE5618127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have any available units?
1285 Old Plain Dealing Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have?
Some of 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Old Plain Dealing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road offers parking.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have a pool?
No, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have accessible units?
No, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1285 Old Plain Dealing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
