1285 Old Plain Dealing Road

Modernized Brick home on Old Plain Dealing Road - Newly remodeled 3 bed/2 bath home sitting on 3 acres of land. This home has been completely UPDATED with new wood flooring, freshly painted walls, & new appliances & fixtures. The kitchen has a beautiful grey subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, glass cook top stove/oven, & dishwasher. There is also a breakfast bar. Spacious living area and nice size bedrooms. Two car garage & a back deck great for entertaining.The house sits off the road giving it a lot of privacy.



