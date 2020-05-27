Sugar Mill I

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet fireplace Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible carport internet access media room

The Newest LUXURY Community in West Baton Rouge is located only a few miles from Downtown Baton Rouge and LSU Campus. Enjoy a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, Resort-Style Swimming Pool, and all the comforts of 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding in the Living and Dining room, Built-In Microwaves and Kitchen Pantries, Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms, and Washer and Dryers in each Apartment Home. Call today to reserve your new home!