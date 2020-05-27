All apartments in Addis
Sugar Mill I
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:09 AM

Sugar Mill I

6795 Belle Vale Drive · (225) 800-4325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6795 Belle Vale Drive, Addis, LA 70710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugar Mill I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
carport
internet access
media room
The Newest LUXURY Community in West Baton Rouge is located only a few miles from Downtown Baton Rouge and LSU Campus. Enjoy a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, Resort-Style Swimming Pool, and all the comforts of 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding in the Living and Dining room, Built-In Microwaves and Kitchen Pantries, Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms, and Washer and Dryers in each Apartment Home. Call today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Covered parking $20/month, Detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugar Mill I have any available units?
Sugar Mill I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addis, LA.
What amenities does Sugar Mill I have?
Some of Sugar Mill I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugar Mill I currently offering any rent specials?
Sugar Mill I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugar Mill I pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugar Mill I is pet friendly.
Does Sugar Mill I offer parking?
Yes, Sugar Mill I offers parking.
Does Sugar Mill I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sugar Mill I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugar Mill I have a pool?
Yes, Sugar Mill I has a pool.
Does Sugar Mill I have accessible units?
Yes, Sugar Mill I has accessible units.
Does Sugar Mill I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugar Mill I has units with dishwashers.
Does Sugar Mill I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sugar Mill I has units with air conditioning.
