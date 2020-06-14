Apartment List
/
LA
/
addis
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Addis, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Addis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
164 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1371 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3948 Cypress Hall Dr.
3948 Cypress Hall Dr, Addis, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3948 Cypress Hall Dr. Available 07/01/20 Sugar Hill Plantation - Just a short drive from Baton Rouge or Plaquemine. Located in Sugar Hill Plantation by the YMCA. Spacious end unit with open floor plan .
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
58450 Village Court
58450 Village Court, Plaquemine, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1938 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on the golf course. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Home comes with all appliances

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2122 Stonehenge Drive
2122 Stonehenge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful refreshed unit in Heatherstone on the LSU bus line. Features quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas. Enjoy community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5142 ARLINGTON CT
5142 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, New Orleans Style Townhomes on the LSU bus route. Gated community, 9 ft.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1470 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
2251 Springtide Dr
2251 Springridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1674 sqft
2251 Springtide Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office plus community pool! - Spacious 3 bedroom home has wood floors through all bedrooms, living & dining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
LSU
1 Unit Available
3390 Nicholson Dr. Unit C305
3390 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mid City
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
10767 Bird Song Dr.
10767 Bird Song Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2398 sqft
3 Bedroom House Located in The Preserve at Harveston Available Now - Directions: From Bluebonnet go past Burbank; behind Fairhill and Springlake; entrance on the left.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
8029 Summa Ave. #A
8029 Summa Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
8029 Summa Ave #A - Totally updated and conveniently located! This place tastefully updated with great new kitchen that features, slab granite counters, stainless range/oven, Viking vent hood, stainless dishwasher, new under mount sink & pull out

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Park
1 Unit Available
1463 Kenmore
1463 Kenmore Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Spacious ranch style home - Spacious home off Broussard. Large living room with lots of windows, wood floors and fireplace. Sunroom in back of house overlooking patio and fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
8227-C Bayou Fountain Ave
8227 Bayou Fountain Ave, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
725 sqft
8227 Bayou Fountain Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Bayou Fountain Area. This Townhouse offers great living space, washer and dryer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Addis, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Addis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Addis 1 BedroomsAddis 2 BedroomsAddis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAddis 3 Bedrooms
Addis Apartments with GarageAddis Apartments with GymAddis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAddis Apartments with Parking
Addis Apartments with PoolAddis Apartments with Washer-DryerAddis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAddis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LADenham Springs, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Broussard, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeNicholls State University
University of Louisiana at Lafayette