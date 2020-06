Amenities

3948 Cypress Hall Dr. Available 07/01/20 Sugar Hill Plantation - Just a short drive from Baton Rouge or Plaquemine. Located in Sugar Hill Plantation by the YMCA. Spacious end unit with open floor plan . Slab granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Master bedroom has wood floors and large walk in closet. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Attached two car garage with 2 additional parking spaces.



No Cats Allowed



