Union, KY
9682 Soaring Breezes
9682 Soaring Breezes

9682 Soaring Breezes · (407) 413-7365
Location

9682 Soaring Breezes, Union, KY 41091
Union

Price and availability

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Modern, new home locate in the Harmony subdivision; Rooms for rent $525.00.

This room is for rent is my house. The house is about 15 minutes from Kentucky's Intl. Airport, about 10 minutes from the Florence Mall, and about 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. Brand new, top-rated schools are also located in the area.

Minimum of a 1-year lease for the whole property. Would like to have this place rented out to a clean, well behaved, professional person.

Internet and utilities are included with certain restrictions.Please if interested, reply to the listing and we can schedule a viewing.

There is also a gym and a community clubhouse within the subdivision (3 different pools as well).

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have any available units?
9682 Soaring Breezes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union, KY.
What amenities does 9682 Soaring Breezes have?
Some of 9682 Soaring Breezes's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9682 Soaring Breezes currently offering any rent specials?
9682 Soaring Breezes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9682 Soaring Breezes pet-friendly?
No, 9682 Soaring Breezes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes offer parking?
No, 9682 Soaring Breezes does not offer parking.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9682 Soaring Breezes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have a pool?
Yes, 9682 Soaring Breezes has a pool.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have accessible units?
No, 9682 Soaring Breezes does not have accessible units.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have units with dishwashers?
No, 9682 Soaring Breezes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9682 Soaring Breezes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9682 Soaring Breezes has units with air conditioning.
