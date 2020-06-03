9682 Soaring Breezes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

Modern, new home locate in the Harmony subdivision; Rooms for rent $525.00.



This room is for rent is my house. The house is about 15 minutes from Kentucky's Intl. Airport, about 10 minutes from the Florence Mall, and about 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. Brand new, top-rated schools are also located in the area.



Minimum of a 1-year lease for the whole property. Would like to have this place rented out to a clean, well behaved, professional person.



Internet and utilities are included with certain restrictions.Please if interested, reply to the listing and we can schedule a viewing.



There is also a gym and a community clubhouse within the subdivision (3 different pools as well).