Keystone Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-2 Month's Rent (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $20, 2 Pets: $30
restrictions: Pets are limited to 80 lbs. or less. If you have a service animal, you must present certification of completion of a training program for the service animal to be classified as such. A picture of your pets along with vet proof of vacancies will be required.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closets