All apartments in Owensboro
Find more places like Keystone Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owensboro, KY
/
Keystone Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Keystone Apartments

1101 Burlew Blvd · (682) 587-1545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1101 Burlew Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303
Seven Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 · Avail. now

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The home you have been waiting for is waiting for you at Keystone Apartments. Nestled in a park like setting, we have a floor plan that will fit your lifestyle and needs. Come enjoy our friendly, neighborhood community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-2 Month's Rent (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $20, 2 Pets: $30
restrictions: Pets are limited to 80 lbs. or less. If you have a service animal, you must present certification of completion of a training program for the service animal to be classified as such. A picture of your pets along with vet proof of vacancies will be required.
Parking Details: false.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone Apartments have any available units?
Keystone Apartments has 9 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Is Keystone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Keystone Apartments offer parking?
No, Keystone Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keystone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone Apartments have a pool?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Keystone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Keystone Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evansville, INMadisonville, KY
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Brescia University
University of Evansville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity