/
/
daviess county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Daviess County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
8 Units Available
Seven Hills
Keystone Apartments
1101 Burlew Blvd, Owensboro, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
820 sqft
The home you have been waiting for is waiting for you at Keystone Apartments. Nestled in a park like setting, we have a floor plan that will fit your lifestyle and needs. Come enjoy our friendly, neighborhood community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Owensboro
927-2 Jackson St
927 Jackson St, Owensboro, KY
Studio
$395
488 sqft
How cute is this studio apartment!! Available now for rent! Its a downstairs apartment with updated kitchen and bath. Call me today to schedule an appointment!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Owensboro
906 Jackson St, Apt 4, upstairs
906 Jackson St, Owensboro, KY
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
up stairs unit, allows 1 pets 40lbs or smaller.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan - Shawnee
2619 South Cherokee Drive
2619 South Cherokee Drive, Owensboro, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1775 sqft
ADORABLE 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Upstairs has its own entrance out back. Fenced in backyard, BRAND NEW KITCHEN! You dont want to pass this up! Call today to schedule a showing!
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Owensboro
Kingston Square
1085 East Byers Avenue, Owensboro, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Don't sweat the cost of moving anymore! Sign a lease today and we will pay up to $400 of your moving expenses! These newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath spacious apartments come with new flooring, new appliances, and a whole new look!!! Laundry
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Owensboro
1008 East 4th Street - 1
1008 East 4th Street, Owensboro, KY
Studio
$1,800
7570 sqft
Commercial property now available. Commercial property now available!
Results within 1 mile of Daviess County
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Williamson St
615 Williamson Street, Rockport, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1243 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,200 Down and $750/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership.
Results within 10 miles of Daviess County
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
27 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1232 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8120 Cedar Point Drive
8120 Cedar Point Drive, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
Check out this move-in ready 3 bedroom home on Newburgh's Northside. Great room offers a decorative fireplace with tile surround, flanked by 2 windows, recessed lights & ceiling fan.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5677 Maple Lane
5677 Maple Lane, Newburgh, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1212 sqft
Coming available in August. Three bedroom, two full bath duplex close to downtown Newburgh. Open floor plan includes living room, dining area, and kitchen with an angled island. All bedrooms and amenities on one level.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
5259 Oakwood Drive
5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Daviess County area include Brescia University, University of Evansville, and Western Kentucky University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Evansville, Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Madisonville have apartments for rent.