Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

11731 Trottingham Circle

11731 Trottingham Cir · (502) 459-7070
Location

11731 Trottingham Cir, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11731 Trottingham Circle · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
- Welcome to the spacious and airy LIKE NEW Dalton home design in Hanover Trace! This spacious home has 2056 square feet and has features that include a first floor den and second floor loft which is perfect for entertaining! This open floor plan design features a spacious Kitchen with island, vinyl plank flooring, and all new appliances. Enjoy the patio area off The Eat-in-Kitchen which over-looks the Great Room. Wrought iron spindles on the staircase which leads to the loft area. Upstairs you will find a very spacious Master Bedroom Suite, walk in closet, and Master Bathroom. There are
2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and convenient laundry area.

The Hanover Trace community offers a park and playground area and is conveniently located off Billtown Road.

Sorry NO Smoking!
Pet considered with required deposit

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

(RLNE4561862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have any available units?
11731 Trottingham Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11731 Trottingham Circle have?
Some of 11731 Trottingham Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11731 Trottingham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11731 Trottingham Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 Trottingham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jeffersontown.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle offer parking?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have a pool?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have accessible units?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11731 Trottingham Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11731 Trottingham Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
