11731 Trottingham Circle

- Welcome to the spacious and airy LIKE NEW Dalton home design in Hanover Trace! This spacious home has 2056 square feet and has features that include a first floor den and second floor loft which is perfect for entertaining! This open floor plan design features a spacious Kitchen with island, vinyl plank flooring, and all new appliances. Enjoy the patio area off The Eat-in-Kitchen which over-looks the Great Room. Wrought iron spindles on the staircase which leads to the loft area. Upstairs you will find a very spacious Master Bedroom Suite, walk in closet, and Master Bathroom. There are

2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and convenient laundry area.



The Hanover Trace community offers a park and playground area and is conveniently located off Billtown Road.



Sorry NO Smoking!

Pet considered with required deposit



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE4561862)