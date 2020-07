Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Renovated with newly remodeled baths, new kitchen and appliances, flooring, blinds and most new door hardware. Tenant has access to one side of a two car garage and is responsible for sharing the yard maintenance with #8304. No smokers, no pets, no section 8. Lease application is $35. Shown by Appointment.