4303 Norbrook Dr

Amenities
Get lots of space for your money in this newly remodeled apartment with almost 800 square feet! You'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a spacious modern living room, galley kitchen plus extra dining area, comes with brand new GE stainless steel appliances, large closet spaces,. New modern vinyl flooring throughout and newer double-pane windows. Coin Washers and Dryers inside the building for the tenants' use. Tenant pays LG&E and a $35 monthly water fee. Landlord pays for trash. Walking distance to GE, FedEx and TARC stops. No Section 8, Will accept pet under 35 lbs with $250 non-refundable pet deposit and additional $35 monthly fee.$35 Application Fee- Documents: Proof of Income. Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).
The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.
If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.