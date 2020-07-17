All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4303 Norbrook Dr

4303 Norbrook Drive · (502) 876-7518
Location

4303 Norbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40218

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get lots of space for your money in this newly remodeled apartment with almost 800 square feet! You'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a spacious modern living room, galley kitchen plus extra dining area, comes with brand new GE stainless steel appliances, large closet spaces,. New modern vinyl flooring throughout and newer double-pane windows. Coin Washers and Dryers inside the building for the tenants' use. Tenant pays LG&E and a $35 monthly water fee. Landlord pays for trash. Walking distance to GE, FedEx and TARC stops. No Section 8, Will accept pet under 35 lbs with $250 non-refundable pet deposit and additional $35 monthly fee.$35 Application Fee- Documents: Proof of Income. Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income). >>>>>>
The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.

$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKS
Documents: Proof of Income.
Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).
If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

