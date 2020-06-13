30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY

Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer!