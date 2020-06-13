Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY

Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$769
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Sullivan Trace
2920 Sullivans Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Adorable Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full baths and 3 Large bedrooms. Large back yard. Cute, newer neighborhood. $300 pet fee, no additional rent and no restricted breeds. No Section 8.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
$
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
Welcome Home to Thoroughbred Crossing conveniently located near shops, dining, libraries, Kentucky Horse Park, and the University of Kentucky. All utilities are included in these spacious renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
425 Park View Ave.
425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1087 sqft
425 Park View Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
113-2 Hagerman Court
113 Hagerman Ct, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
113-2 Hagerman Court Available 07/30/20 PRICE DROP!! - 6 Bedrooms DuplexWalking Distance to Campus! - *Newly updated kitchen *New Floors and HVAC * $300 PER person/month * Off Street Parking Spots Pre-Leasing for July 2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
458 Michigan Street
458 Michigan Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
458 Michigan Street Available 07/10/20 Large 2 Bedroom House! All Electric! - New flooring! Separate dining room and laundry room for a full size washer/dryer! Covered front and two side porches, large yard! Storage area off side porch! All

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
724 Shropshire Avenue
724 Shropshire Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
724 Shropshire Avenue Available 06/19/20 Newly Remodeled! All Electric! Large 2 Bedroom! - This newly remodeled house has all laminate flooring, a large open living room and dine-in kitchen! Lots of cabinet and counter space! Many windows to let in

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
300 E Maxwell St #2
300 East Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
300 E. Maxwell #2 - Property Id: 114981 Turn of the century house with two units. This is the upstairs unit that could be a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment. It has a small room that can function as a living room if the apartment is used as a 4 bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1939 Bedinger Ct
1939 Bedinger Court, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
1877 Dunkirk Dr
1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
467 sqft
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
1101 Bryan Avenue
1101 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Great location on this remodeled home! Available for rent, so call or apply today. You don't want to miss this single story home right across from Castlewood Park. New HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, roof, electrical, plumbing, flooring, etc.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
338 Furlong View Court
338 Furlong View Court, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Quiet & Convenient 2 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from a brand new 24-hour Krogers grocery. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the neighborhood clubhouse and pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Walcot Way
2200 Walcot Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Available 3/23/20. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house on a corner lot. Has LVT flooring and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care is included, pets allowed, and all electric. Call today for your private showing.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
255 Carlisle Avenue
255 Carlisle Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home is ready for a new tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this property features a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
275 S Limestone Street
275 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
City Guide for Georgetown, KY

Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Georgetown, KY

Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

