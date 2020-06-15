All apartments in Fort Wright
Find more places like 51 Morris Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wright, KY
/
51 Morris Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

51 Morris Place

51 Morris Place · (859) 393-2368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wright
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY 41011
Lookout Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056

Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati. All units are 1BR 1BA and include utilities electric, gas, water, cable, WI-FI, washer/dryer in unit, Attached garage with auto opener, couch/tables, Dining room table, TV/DVD, Queen size bed, and a fully furnished kitchen. 50" TV, Hardwood floors throughout. SS appliances, granite countertops, walk in shower. All units were completely renovated in 2015. Ft. Wright is an established and very safe neighborhood.
$1375
Please call to view
859-393-2368
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45056
Property Id 45056

(RLNE5714531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Morris Place have any available units?
51 Morris Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Morris Place have?
Some of 51 Morris Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Morris Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 Morris Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Morris Place pet-friendly?
No, 51 Morris Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wright.
Does 51 Morris Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 Morris Place does offer parking.
Does 51 Morris Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Morris Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Morris Place have a pool?
No, 51 Morris Place does not have a pool.
Does 51 Morris Place have accessible units?
No, 51 Morris Place does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Morris Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Morris Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Morris Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Morris Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 51 Morris Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr
Fort Wright, KY 41011

Similar Pages

Fort Wright 1 BedroomsFort Wright 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wright Apartments with GarageFort Wright Cheap Places
Fort Wright Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OH
Wilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity