3 bedroom apartments
78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Thomas, KY
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Thomas
Verified
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Verified
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Verified
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Madisonville
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.
Bond Hill
1335 Ryland Avenue,
1335 Ryland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.
Hyde Park
2805 Linwood
2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1392 sqft
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square.
Mount Washington
6063 Tridale Court
6063 Tridale Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Salem Heights
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Evanston
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mount Adams
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.
The Heights
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.
Evanston
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
Oakley
3884 Isabella Avenue
3884 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Huge 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Oakley! enjoy being right in Oakley and walking to anything Hyde Park and Oakley! This home has spacious bedrooms and the layout is super functional. The home is available to rent for August 5th, 2020.
The Heights
2242 Victor Street
2242 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Ideal location near UC for 2020-2021 School year! Lots of charm&character w/ natural wood work,hardwood flr,stained glass,2 original ornate decorative FPs, skylights&built-ins.Lg spacious rooms&open great room. Large kitchen.
Mount Washington
1499 Beacon Street
1499 Beacon Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Basically everything is updated. New kitchen, new baths, freshly refinished floors, updated electrical, plumbing and HVAC.Great 3 seasons porch off the rear of kitchen doubles your living space for much of the year.
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
CUF
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.
Mount Auburn
222 McCormick - 7
222 McCormick Pl, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Available August 1 Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment 7 unit building Large kitchen Laundry room directly outside the unit Short walk to UC or the hospitals Sorry no pets and no smoking! No vouchers Call or text Stephanie at 513.444.
