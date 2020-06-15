All apartments in Fort Thomas
831 S Grand Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

831 S Grand Ave

831 South Grand Avenue · (859) 380-0088
Location

831 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bedroom at the Grandeur - Property Id: 147969

These buildings were completely gutted and renovated in the summer of 2015. Each unit was given a more "open" floor plan, which allowed for creating a true cooker's kitchen complete with butcher block countertops, brand new appliances featuring gas stoves &refrigerators with, in the door water &ice makers, subway tiled backsplashes, & stone flooring

https://youtu.be/W7vfwzV8xEo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147969
Property Id 147969

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

