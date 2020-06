Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage dogs allowed

Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731



'the Daveed'is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units. The property sits right on South Fort Thomas Avenue in the heart of Fort Thomas and within walking distance to the Midway District. Walk one block to shops and restaurants, including a coffee house and a wood fire pizzeria.

Benefits of living with Courtyard Properties

24 hour emergency maintenance.

Uncompromising commitment to quality and care.

Important information:

Full month's deposit with approved application

Cats only (fees apply)

Coin operated laundry

Garages $50/month

Residents are responsible for utilities

Free storage closets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130731

Property Id 130731



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830307)