34 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Florence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Burlington
8 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Results within 10 miles of Florence
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
1 of 47

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,129
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
1 of 58

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
1 of 47

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
1 of 46

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,032
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3172 Mozart Ave.
3172 Mozart Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1535 sqft
3172 Mozart Ave. Available 07/04/20 (Coming Soon!) Classic Tudor Style 4 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath Home - This four (4) bedroom home features hardwood floors through out with a Rookwood type fireplace in the Living Room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2549 Vestry St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
3050 Mickey Ave
3050 Mickey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Mickey Avenue Apts - Property Id: 213409 Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2512 sqft
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
641 Clemmer
641 Clemmer Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Clifton 5 Bedroom - This 4-5 bedroom/ 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
West End
1 Unit Available
432 Hopkins Street-4
432 Hopkins Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
529 Liberty Hill - A3
529 Liberty Hill Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available immediately! This beautiful apartment is located in the Historical "Prospect Hill" neighborhood, just blocks from all that OTR, Pendleton, and Downtown Cincinnati offer.
City Guide for Florence, KY

Sure, the welcome sign on the city’s water tower may say “Florence, Y’all” but don’t let the cheerfulness and welcoming attitude fool you…Florence is actually….oh, who are we kidding? Florence, Kentucky is that charming and friendly. The second largest city in Northern Kentucky, Florence plays hometown to about 30,000 delightful residents. And though they love living here for the simple joys in life (golf, nature trails, laid-back lifestyle), it’s the affordability of living that makes them s...

One of Florence’s biggest selling features is that it is just minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio, making it easy to take in big city shopping, sporting events and nightlife, without paying big city prices. Living in Florence means paying much less for rent and still being able to enjoy the finer things in life (pools, clubhouse, covered parking, ceiling fans, some paid utilities). For the single types out there, studio apartments in Florence, Kentucky rent for as low as $400/month. 1 BRs range can be rented from as low as $445 (very basic) to as much as $720. 1 BR townhomes will rent for a bit more (around $885/month) but are set in more luxurious settings. 2 BR apartments in Florence range between $570and $900. Those looking for 3 BR apartments in Florence should expect to pay around $800 for a standard unit (such as those at Normandy Green Apartments) and $1100 for a luxury unit.

While impressive standard apartment rentals are something Florence does well, luxury apartments in Florence are stellar! Giving tenants access to everything from billiards rooms to garages and cyber cafes to fitness centers, luxury apartment rentals like Florence’s Trellises Apartments have renters clamoring for keys. The truth is, luxury is as standard here as fresh air and most apartment rentals will stop at nothing to offer luxury settings to happy renters. As for furnished apartments in Florence, the city doesn’t skimp on those either. With roughly ten communities in Florence featuring furnished apartments for rent there are plenty of options for those moving with light baggage.

If, on the other hand, your baggage tends to be a bit heaver, and possibly a bit hairy, Florence has you covered there as well. Pet-friendly apartments are available throughout the city and typically, with a deposit (about $200 or so) and a few breed/weight restrictions, pets are welcome with open arms.

With no shortage of southern charm or outstanding apartment rentals, Florence will have you feeling at home as soon as you set down your bags. Sure, you may have to get used to saying, “y’all” but you’ll also have a few extra bucks in your pocket and cozy apartment to call home. We reckon you’ll love it here. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Florence, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Florence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

