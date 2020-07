Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga accessible elevator bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you!



Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour. The community offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartments. The homes are well-appointed with 42" kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with pendant lighting, wood designed plank flooring, and large windows with spectacular views of the Ohio River.



The community amenities are perfect for the outdoor enthusiast as well as the resident who seeks relaxation. A few of the amenities include a resident clubhouse with 24-hour fitness studio including Yoga and bikes with Fitness on Demand, a lounge with billiards and flat screens, complimentary Wi-Fi and a premium coffee and tea bar. The outdoor amenities are perfect for relaxing riverside at the outdoor fireplace with soft seating or spend time entertaining at the