Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated furnished bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking guest parking cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Dayton High School has been transformed into Schoolhouse Flats! This historic school building, the first place the legendary John Wooden coached, provides a unique living experience. You'll enjoy soaring ceilings, huge windows and plenty of living space. Choose from several one and two bedroom apartment styles. Many of our apartments have spectacular views of the Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati/Mt Adams and you'll only be a quick walk away from the historic Shops of Bellevue. Our great location gets you one short drive to Mt Adams, downtown Cincinnati, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. Learn more about our great location here!