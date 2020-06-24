All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like Schoolhouse Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, KY
/
Schoolhouse Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Schoolhouse Flats

208 8th Ave · (859) 203-0287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074
Dayton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 15

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 15

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Schoolhouse Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Dayton High School has been transformed into Schoolhouse Flats! This historic school building, the first place the legendary John Wooden coached, provides a unique living experience. You'll enjoy soaring ceilings, huge windows and plenty of living space. Choose from several one and two bedroom apartment styles. Many of our apartments have spectacular views of the Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati/Mt Adams and you'll only be a quick walk away from the historic Shops of Bellevue. Our great location gets you one short drive to Mt Adams, downtown Cincinnati, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. Learn more about our great location here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Schoolhouse Flats have any available units?
Schoolhouse Flats has 5 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Schoolhouse Flats have?
Some of Schoolhouse Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Schoolhouse Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Schoolhouse Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Schoolhouse Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Schoolhouse Flats is pet friendly.
Does Schoolhouse Flats offer parking?
Yes, Schoolhouse Flats offers parking.
Does Schoolhouse Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Schoolhouse Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Schoolhouse Flats have a pool?
No, Schoolhouse Flats does not have a pool.
Does Schoolhouse Flats have accessible units?
No, Schoolhouse Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Schoolhouse Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Schoolhouse Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Schoolhouse Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Schoolhouse Flats has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Schoolhouse Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112
Dayton, KY 41074

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KY
Fort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity