117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Covington, KY
"Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home/Young folks roll on the floor /Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home /Keep them hard times away from my door." (- Johnny Cash, "My Old Kentucky Home")
Covington, Kentucky, is often referred to as a second-class city, but that's not due to its status in its resident’s eyes. Instead, it just refers to its population; a second-class city has a population between 20,000 and 99,000. Besides that, it is a thriving urban area within easy reach of the Ohio River and the Primary Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of nine different counties from three different states. Perhaps best of all, Covington is not only a popular residential area but also an up-and-coming community for businesses of all sizes. See more
Finding an apartment in Covington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.