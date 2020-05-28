All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 210 Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, KY
/
210 Washington Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:39 AM

210 Washington Avenue

210 Washington Avenue · (859) 360-9997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

210 Washington Avenue, Bellevue, KY 41073
Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Total remodel, all new flooring, appliances, Quartz countertops, windows, glass block in basement, washer and dryer hook up, drive way parking, new AC unit, front doors are not finished yet. Still at the refinishers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Washington Avenue have any available units?
210 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 210 Washington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 210 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 210 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Washington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 Washington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue Accessible Apartments
Bellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bellevue Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OH
Wilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity