Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar conference room lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Executive Suite in vibrant Delano District inside a 12,670-square foot historic building! This office includes access to lobby area, kitchen space, and conference room all flooded with natural light! Restaurants and coffee shops right across the street.

- 225 sq ft. Office Space

- Shared Kitchen Area

- Lobby Area with TV

- Large Conference Room

- Easy East/West Access from Kellogg & Seneca

Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.

Schedule a showing online at wichitaleasing.com, give us a call at 316-712-7312, or stop by and see us on the second floor!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/930-w-douglas---suite-d ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.