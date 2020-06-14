All apartments in Wichita
930 W. Douglas - Suite D
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:42 AM

930 W. Douglas - Suite D

930 West Douglas Avenue · (316) 712-7312
Location

930 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203
Delano

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 225 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
conference room
lobby
Executive Suite in vibrant Delano District inside a 12,670-square foot historic building! This office includes access to lobby area, kitchen space, and conference room all flooded with natural light! Restaurants and coffee shops right across the street.
- 225 sq ft. Office Space
- Shared Kitchen Area
- Lobby Area with TV
- Large Conference Room
- Easy East/West Access from Kellogg & Seneca
Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.
Schedule a showing online at wichitaleasing.com, give us a call at 316-712-7312, or stop by and see us on the second floor!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/930-w-douglas---suite-d ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have any available units?
930 W. Douglas - Suite D has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have?
Some of 930 W. Douglas - Suite D's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 W. Douglas - Suite D currently offering any rent specials?
930 W. Douglas - Suite D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 W. Douglas - Suite D pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D is pet friendly.
Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D offer parking?
No, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D does not offer parking.
Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have a pool?
No, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D does not have a pool.
Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have accessible units?
No, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D does not have accessible units.
Does 930 W. Douglas - Suite D have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 W. Douglas - Suite D does not have units with dishwashers.
