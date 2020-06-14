930 W. Douglas - Suite D

Amenities
Executive Suite in vibrant Delano District inside a 12,670-square foot historic building! This office includes access to lobby area, kitchen space, and conference room all flooded with natural light! Restaurants and coffee shops right across the street.
- 225 sq ft. Office Space
- Shared Kitchen Area
- Lobby Area with TV
- Large Conference Room
- Easy East/West Access from Kellogg & Seneca
Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.
Schedule a showing online at wichitaleasing.com, give us a call at 316-712-7312, or stop by and see us on the second floor!
