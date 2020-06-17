835 N Holyoke St

Amenities
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.
Completely remodeled with new kitchen and bathroom, new windows, refinished hardwood floors
835 N Holyoke
Available Now
Rent is $850
Deposit is $700
Application fee is $30 per adult
Pet negotiable, see pet policy below
Built in 1923
1016 square foot (+508 sq ft unfinished in bsmt)
No Smokers
Renters Insurance Required
Please call or text (texting is best) Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.
PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED: PITBULL (STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE.
(RLNE3682701)