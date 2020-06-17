All apartments in Wichita
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:44 PM

835 N Holyoke St

835 North Holyoke Street · (316) 644-4845
Location

835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS 67208
MacDonald

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

Completely remodeled with new kitchen and bathroom, new windows, refinished hardwood floors

835 N Holyoke
Available Now
Rent is $850
Deposit is $700
Application fee is $30 per adult
Pet negotiable, see pet policy below
Built in 1923
1016 square foot (+508 sq ft unfinished in bsmt)
No Smokers
Renters Insurance Required

Please call or text (texting is best) Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED: PITBULL (STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE.

(RLNE3682701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

