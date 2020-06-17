835 N Holyoke St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.



Completely remodeled with new kitchen and bathroom, new windows, refinished hardwood floors



835 N Holyoke

Available Now

Rent is $850

Deposit is $700

Application fee is $30 per adult

Pet negotiable, see pet policy below

Built in 1923

1016 square foot (+508 sq ft unfinished in bsmt)

No Smokers

Renters Insurance Required



Please call or text (texting is best) Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.



PET POLICY

Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)

Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets

IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT

IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT

THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED: PITBULL (STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE.



(RLNE3682701)