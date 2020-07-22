Amenities
Beautiful Brick Home w/1 Car Garage & Fenced in Yard - 708 PRAIRIE PARK RD WICHITA KS
Available NOW!! Call or text for a tour 316-290-9290
3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath
Rent: $995/mth
Deposit: $995 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (cats and small dogs accepted)
Love this home with its beautiful brick exterior and its modern interior. It comes with a one car garage and a fenced in back yard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, plus a refrigerator, flat top stove and dishwasher. It walks right in to the formal dining area with uniquely designed shelving. There is a private room right off the dining area that has a working fireplace. You can use it for a game room, living room, office area etc.
The large living room has a decorative fire place and is covered in natural wood floors. The upstairs holds a bedroom with a half bathroom.
The neighborhood is well kept with shaded trees and nicely manicured homes.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Set up a tour at: https://showmojo.com/l/ec07a83098
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals
Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290
(RLNE5886492)