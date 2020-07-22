Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful Brick Home w/1 Car Garage & Fenced in Yard - 708 PRAIRIE PARK RD WICHITA KS



Available NOW!! Call or text for a tour 316-290-9290



3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath



Rent: $995/mth

Deposit: $995 (deposit & leasing fee)

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second

Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (cats and small dogs accepted)



Love this home with its beautiful brick exterior and its modern interior. It comes with a one car garage and a fenced in back yard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, plus a refrigerator, flat top stove and dishwasher. It walks right in to the formal dining area with uniquely designed shelving. There is a private room right off the dining area that has a working fireplace. You can use it for a game room, living room, office area etc.

The large living room has a decorative fire place and is covered in natural wood floors. The upstairs holds a bedroom with a half bathroom.

The neighborhood is well kept with shaded trees and nicely manicured homes.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Set up a tour at: https://showmojo.com/l/ec07a83098



https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



Real Property Management First Choice

Kim@RPMKS.com

316-290-9290



