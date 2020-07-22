All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

708 Prairie Park

708 Prairie Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS 67218
Fabrique

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home w/1 Car Garage & Fenced in Yard - 708 PRAIRIE PARK RD WICHITA KS

Available NOW!! Call or text for a tour 316-290-9290

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath

Rent: $995/mth
Deposit: $995 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (cats and small dogs accepted)

Love this home with its beautiful brick exterior and its modern interior. It comes with a one car garage and a fenced in back yard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, plus a refrigerator, flat top stove and dishwasher. It walks right in to the formal dining area with uniquely designed shelving. There is a private room right off the dining area that has a working fireplace. You can use it for a game room, living room, office area etc.
The large living room has a decorative fire place and is covered in natural wood floors. The upstairs holds a bedroom with a half bathroom.
The neighborhood is well kept with shaded trees and nicely manicured homes.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Set up a tour at: https://showmojo.com/l/ec07a83098

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290

(RLNE5886492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Prairie Park have any available units?
708 Prairie Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Prairie Park have?
Some of 708 Prairie Park's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Prairie Park currently offering any rent specials?
708 Prairie Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Prairie Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Prairie Park is pet friendly.
Does 708 Prairie Park offer parking?
Yes, 708 Prairie Park offers parking.
Does 708 Prairie Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Prairie Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Prairie Park have a pool?
No, 708 Prairie Park does not have a pool.
Does 708 Prairie Park have accessible units?
No, 708 Prairie Park does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Prairie Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Prairie Park has units with dishwashers.
