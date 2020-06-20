All apartments in Wichita
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

5480 S. Gold St. - 400

5480 South Gold Street · (316) 669-4903
Location

5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS 67217
South Seneca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community!
Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath! This townhome is located in a development in a quiet neighborhood in South Wichita overlooking a pond and walking trails with beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is fully equipped with new counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances! The flooring throughout has been updated with beautiful, "hard wood" flooring. This also comes with a detached 1 car garage.
- 2 BR, 1.5 BA
- Completely Remodeled
- New Flooring, Fresh Paint, and Shades Throughout
- New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- Patio
- Bedroom Balcony
- Ample Closet Space
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Central Heat/Air
- Bedrooms have New Carpet & Ceiling Fans
- Pond with Walking Trails
- Detached Garage
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee
- $490 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful remodel!
Schedule a tour at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 315-669-4903.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have any available units?
5480 S. Gold St. - 400 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have?
Some of 5480 S. Gold St. - 400's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 currently offering any rent specials?
5480 S. Gold St. - 400 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 is pet friendly.
Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 offer parking?
Yes, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 does offer parking.
Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have a pool?
No, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 does not have a pool.
Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have accessible units?
No, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5480 S. Gold St. - 400 has units with dishwashers.
