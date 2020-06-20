5480 S. Gold St. - 400

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community!

Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath! This townhome is located in a development in a quiet neighborhood in South Wichita overlooking a pond and walking trails with beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is fully equipped with new counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances! The flooring throughout has been updated with beautiful, "hard wood" flooring. This also comes with a detached 1 car garage.

- 2 BR, 1.5 BA

- Completely Remodeled

- New Flooring, Fresh Paint, and Shades Throughout

- New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher

- Granite Countertops

- Fireplace

- Patio

- Bedroom Balcony

- Ample Closet Space

- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- Central Heat/Air

- Bedrooms have New Carpet & Ceiling Fans

- Pond with Walking Trails

- Detached Garage

- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee

- $490 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful remodel!

Schedule a tour at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 315-669-4903.