5480 S. Gold St. - 400

Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community!
Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath! This townhome is located in a development in a quiet neighborhood in South Wichita overlooking a pond and walking trails with beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is fully equipped with new counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances! The flooring throughout has been updated with beautiful, "hard wood" flooring. This also comes with a detached 1 car garage.
- 2 BR, 1.5 BA
- Completely Remodeled
- New Flooring, Fresh Paint, and Shades Throughout
- New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- Patio
- Bedroom Balcony
- Ample Closet Space
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Central Heat/Air
- Bedrooms have New Carpet & Ceiling Fans
- Pond with Walking Trails
- Detached Garage
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee
- $490 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful remodel!
Schedule a tour at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 315-669-4903.