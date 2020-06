Amenities

Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away. A gardener's dream beckons you to the front entrance of this stunning home with mega-curb appeal. Once inside, you feel the warmth and love of this original owner home. Four separate master suites just perfect for a blended or multi-generational family. Beautiful gas fireplace with river rock to match exterior creates the ambiance in this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large dining area, formal dining with beautiful windows backing to the East backyard. Screened and covered synthetic deck overlooks enormous concrete patio just right for sporting activities or large family entertaining. Walk-out and walk-up basement affords the privacy of entertaining and living quarters with two master suites and a half bath for visitors. A wet bar which could be an additional kitchen with custom cabinetry rounds out the lower level living area with large family room and conservation area. Manabloc water system for efficiency and two hot water heaters make for convenience in the kitchen and baths. This is truly a loved home and extremely well maintained. Just a 5 minute walk to Maize South High School.



