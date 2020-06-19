All apartments in Wichita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3233 S Illinois

3233 South Illinois Street · (316) 612-2119
Location

3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS 67217
Southwest Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $895 · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447

Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout. Main floor offers family/ living space, large kitchen , & 1/2 bath. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms with full bath. Lower level boasts a master bedroom, full bath, & laundry room.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 S Illinois have any available units?
3233 S Illinois has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 S Illinois have?
Some of 3233 S Illinois's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 S Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
3233 S Illinois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 S Illinois pet-friendly?
No, 3233 S Illinois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 3233 S Illinois offer parking?
No, 3233 S Illinois does not offer parking.
Does 3233 S Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 S Illinois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 S Illinois have a pool?
No, 3233 S Illinois does not have a pool.
Does 3233 S Illinois have accessible units?
No, 3233 S Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 S Illinois have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 S Illinois has units with dishwashers.
