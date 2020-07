3215 S Chase Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Well-maintained Home with Tons of Living Space - Lovely 3 BED + 2 NON-CONFORMING BEDROOM IN LOWER LEVEL, 1.5 BATH RANCH STYLE home in quiet neighborhood at SW of Wichita, close to I-235 for easy commute. NEW HEATING UNIT, NEW WATER HEATER. NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER VINYL SIDING, HERITAGE ROOF, ORIGINAL WOOD FLOOR throughout main floor living room and bedrooms. UPDATED Kitchen has Tile flooring. UPDATED BATHROOM FLOORING ( TILE ), Finished basement with Family room, 2 non-conforming bedrooms, half bath, plenty of storage and separate laundry room. Fenced backyard with HUGE COVERED deck and Shed for storage. Carport.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5968221)