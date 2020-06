Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607



Wichita,KS

Rent: $975.00

?

Deposit:$975.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

Bedrooms: 3

?

Baths: 1 1/2



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher



W/D: Hook-ups

Flooring: Carpet



Sq Ft: 1400



Yr built:1951

?

Parking: 1 car attached garage

Availability: Now



Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Large open floor plan. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. 1/2 bath off the master bedroom.

External features: Huge wood deck in the back yard that also includes a shed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252607

Property Id 252607



(RLNE5867873)