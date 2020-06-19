All apartments in Wichita
2328 S. Broadview
2328 S. Broadview

2328 S Broadview St · (620) 765-4441
Location

2328 S Broadview St, Wichita, KS 67218
Meadowlark

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thanksgiving special! Rent reduced to $495 a month!

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is extremely spacious! It contains hardwood floors in the bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen. This unit comes with a fridge and stove, and has central heat and A/C. The backyard is fenced in. It contains a good size basement with washer/dryer hookups. This unit is pet friendly with a $25/ per pet fee added on to the deposit and monthly rent. Applications are $20 per applicant. Schedule a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2328-s-broadview ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 S. Broadview have any available units?
2328 S. Broadview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 S. Broadview have?
Some of 2328 S. Broadview's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 S. Broadview currently offering any rent specials?
2328 S. Broadview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 S. Broadview pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 S. Broadview is pet friendly.
Does 2328 S. Broadview offer parking?
No, 2328 S. Broadview does not offer parking.
Does 2328 S. Broadview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 S. Broadview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 S. Broadview have a pool?
No, 2328 S. Broadview does not have a pool.
Does 2328 S. Broadview have accessible units?
No, 2328 S. Broadview does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 S. Broadview have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 S. Broadview does not have units with dishwashers.
