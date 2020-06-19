Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Thanksgiving special! Rent reduced to $495 a month!



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is extremely spacious! It contains hardwood floors in the bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen. This unit comes with a fridge and stove, and has central heat and A/C. The backyard is fenced in. It contains a good size basement with washer/dryer hookups. This unit is pet friendly with a $25/ per pet fee added on to the deposit and monthly rent. Applications are $20 per applicant. Schedule a showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2328-s-broadview ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.