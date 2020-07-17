2118 E Cedar Tree St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island eating bar, soft close cabinetry, stainless appliances, and Waterproof Stone Polymer Composite Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main floor and basement?



The main floor bedrooms have all new carpet, walk-in closets and each of the three baths all three baths have granite as well. Space is not a problem when you move around this awesome home set on the edge of Park City, near wooded streets yet close to everything with super easy commuting!



Enjoy the large 2 car garage, pet-friendly yard, nice deck to relax and more! Access to all the fun in minutes, such as the fishing lakes nearby, concerts at Hartman Arena, yummy dinner at Cracker Barrell or long walks at the nearby park.



Near major employers such as Koch Industries, Buckley Industries, Tect Aerospace and many more! You are just a moment away from nearby arteries such as I-135, K-96, 235 as well. Worried about schools? Take your pick of many great magnet schools, faith-based schools, public schools, and even homeschooling!



If you know how to live well and have earned your way, want the best lifestyle, and are mature, confident and responsible, you're a great match! Excellent school systems, friendly faces, and nature abound in this sanctuary you can call home!



We provide all major maintenance, you provide the lifestyle, good care, utilities, and on-time rental payments and we have ourselves a perfect match!



LET'S GET STARTED!



1. Must make 3x the rent ($4185/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning

2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult

3. Must have solid income at least 2 years in the same occupation, or offer letter if new.

4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.



This home will go soon, so call or text Granite Key at 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.



(RLNE5613834)