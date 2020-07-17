All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2118 E Cedar Tree St

2118 E Cedar Tree St · (316) 871-8197
Location

2118 E Cedar Tree St, Wichita, KS 67219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Amazing Condo For Rent Park City · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island eating bar, soft close cabinetry, stainless appliances, and Waterproof Stone Polymer Composite Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main floor and basement?

The main floor bedrooms have all new carpet, walk-in closets and each of the three baths all three baths have granite as well. Space is not a problem when you move around this awesome home set on the edge of Park City, near wooded streets yet close to everything with super easy commuting!

Enjoy the large 2 car garage, pet-friendly yard, nice deck to relax and more! Access to all the fun in minutes, such as the fishing lakes nearby, concerts at Hartman Arena, yummy dinner at Cracker Barrell or long walks at the nearby park.

Near major employers such as Koch Industries, Buckley Industries, Tect Aerospace and many more! You are just a moment away from nearby arteries such as I-135, K-96, 235 as well. Worried about schools? Take your pick of many great magnet schools, faith-based schools, public schools, and even homeschooling!

If you know how to live well and have earned your way, want the best lifestyle, and are mature, confident and responsible, you're a great match! Excellent school systems, friendly faces, and nature abound in this sanctuary you can call home!

We provide all major maintenance, you provide the lifestyle, good care, utilities, and on-time rental payments and we have ourselves a perfect match!

LET'S GET STARTED!

1. Must make 3x the rent ($4185/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning
2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult
3. Must have solid income at least 2 years in the same occupation, or offer letter if new.
4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.

This home will go soon, so call or text Granite Key at 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.

(RLNE5613834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have any available units?
2118 E Cedar Tree St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have?
Some of 2118 E Cedar Tree St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 E Cedar Tree St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 E Cedar Tree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 E Cedar Tree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 E Cedar Tree St is pet friendly.
Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St offer parking?
Yes, 2118 E Cedar Tree St offers parking.
Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 E Cedar Tree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have a pool?
No, 2118 E Cedar Tree St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have accessible units?
No, 2118 E Cedar Tree St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 E Cedar Tree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 E Cedar Tree St has units with dishwashers.
