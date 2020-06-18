Amenities
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625
2112 E. Ward
Wichita, KS
Rent: $650.00
Deposit:$500.00
Pets: No pets
Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Updated kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, and disposal.
W/D: hook-ups in separate utility room.
Flooring: New carpet 2016. Wood and vinyl as well.
Sq Ft: 816
Yr built:
Parking: 1 car oversized detached garage.
availability: Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Updated home, new carpet in the living room and new flooring in the kitchen 2016. Nice sized closets, built-in storage in one bedroom. No smoking.
External features: Fenced in the back yard, 1 car oversized garage that includes a workshop with electricity. Additional storage room attached to the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252625
