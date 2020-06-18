Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625



2112 E. Ward

Wichita, KS

Rent: $650.00



Deposit:$500.00



Pets: No pets



Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.



Bedrooms: 2



Baths: 1



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Updated kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, and disposal.



W/D: hook-ups in separate utility room.

Flooring: New carpet 2016. Wood and vinyl as well.

Sq Ft: 816



Yr built:



Parking: 1 car oversized detached garage.

availability: Now



Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Updated home, new carpet in the living room and new flooring in the kitchen 2016. Nice sized closets, built-in storage in one bedroom. No smoking.

External features: Fenced in the back yard, 1 car oversized garage that includes a workshop with electricity. Additional storage room attached to the home.

