All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 2112 E. Ward.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
2112 E. Ward
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

2112 E. Ward

2112 Ward Street · (316) 263-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2112 Ward Street, Wichita, KS 67211
Mead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625

2112 E. Ward
Wichita, KS
Rent: $650.00

Deposit:$500.00

Pets: No pets

Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Updated kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, and disposal.

?

W/D: hook-ups in separate utility room.
Flooring: New carpet 2016. Wood and vinyl as well.
?

Sq Ft: 816

Yr built:

Parking: 1 car oversized detached garage.
availability: Now

Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Updated home, new carpet in the living room and new flooring in the kitchen 2016. Nice sized closets, built-in storage in one bedroom. No smoking.
External features: Fenced in the back yard, 1 car oversized garage that includes a workshop with electricity. Additional storage room attached to the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252625
Property Id 252625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 E. Ward have any available units?
2112 E. Ward has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 E. Ward have?
Some of 2112 E. Ward's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 E. Ward currently offering any rent specials?
2112 E. Ward isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 E. Ward pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 E. Ward is pet friendly.
Does 2112 E. Ward offer parking?
Yes, 2112 E. Ward does offer parking.
Does 2112 E. Ward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 E. Ward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 E. Ward have a pool?
No, 2112 E. Ward does not have a pool.
Does 2112 E. Ward have accessible units?
No, 2112 E. Ward does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 E. Ward have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 E. Ward does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2112 E. Ward?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity