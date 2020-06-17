All apartments in Wichita
1923 n. Burns
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1923 n. Burns

1923 Burns Avenue · (435) 300-0787
Location

1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203
North Riverside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem. Newer Roof, Newer Vinyl Siding, Newer Upstairs A/C, Remodeled Baths, Newer Fireplace, Newer Fixtures, Added Exterior Insulation For Low Utility Bills, And So Much More. Utility Bills Are Low For A Home This Size. The Home Has Beautiful Covered Deck Out Back. You Have To See This Home To Believe How Nice It Is.No smoking/No pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 n. Burns have any available units?
1923 n. Burns has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 n. Burns have?
Some of 1923 n. Burns's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 n. Burns currently offering any rent specials?
1923 n. Burns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 n. Burns pet-friendly?
No, 1923 n. Burns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 1923 n. Burns offer parking?
No, 1923 n. Burns does not offer parking.
Does 1923 n. Burns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 n. Burns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 n. Burns have a pool?
No, 1923 n. Burns does not have a pool.
Does 1923 n. Burns have accessible units?
No, 1923 n. Burns does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 n. Burns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 n. Burns has units with dishwashers.
