1923 n. Burns

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem. Newer Roof, Newer Vinyl Siding, Newer Upstairs A/C, Remodeled Baths, Newer Fireplace, Newer Fixtures, Added Exterior Insulation For Low Utility Bills, And So Much More. Utility Bills Are Low For A Home This Size. The Home Has Beautiful Covered Deck Out Back. You Have To See This Home To Believe How Nice It Is.No smoking/No pets.

This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem. Newer Roof, Newer Vinyl Siding, Newer Upstairs A/C, Remodeled Baths, Newer Fireplace, Newer Fixtures, Added Exterior Insulation For Low Utility Bills, And So Much More. Utility Bills Are Low For A Home This Size. The Home Has Beautiful Covered Deck Out Back. You Have To See This Home To Believe How Nice It Is.No smoking/No pets.