w/d hookup air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Cute 2 bedroom duplex has new carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms, new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have 2 closets. Kitchen has frig and stove. Laundry hook-ups are in the kitchen along with a nice size pantry.



1912 S Hiram

Available now

Rent $550

Deposit $550

$40 Application fee per adult

No pets allowed

660 Sq Ft

Built in 1950

1 year lease

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking allowed in home



Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



(RLNE5889270)