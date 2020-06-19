All apartments in Wichita
1822 S. Bonn #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1822 S. Bonn #2

1822 South Bonn Avenue · (316) 263-8110
Location

1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS 67213
Stanley-Aley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $400 · Avail. now

$400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704

1822 S. Bonn #2
Wichita, KS

Rent: $400.00

Deposit: $400.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Gas , electric, and water
Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen:
Ref, New range

W/D:Hook-ups
Flooring: Hardwood

Sq Ft: 560

Yr built: 1950

Parking: off-street
Availability: Now

Term: 1 year
Internal features: Very well maintained 1 bedroom, new kitchen flooring.
External features: Off street parking, washer dryer hook-ups in the basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271704
Property Id 271704

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have any available units?
1822 S. Bonn #2 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have?
Some of 1822 S. Bonn #2's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 S. Bonn #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1822 S. Bonn #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 S. Bonn #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 S. Bonn #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1822 S. Bonn #2 does offer parking.
Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 S. Bonn #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have a pool?
No, 1822 S. Bonn #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have accessible units?
No, 1822 S. Bonn #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 S. Bonn #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 S. Bonn #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
