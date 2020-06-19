Amenities
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704
1822 S. Bonn #2
Wichita, KS
Rent: $400.00
Deposit: $400.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Gas , electric, and water
Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen:
Ref, New range
W/D:Hook-ups
Flooring: Hardwood
Sq Ft: 560
Yr built: 1950
Parking: off-street
Availability: Now
Term: 1 year
Internal features: Very well maintained 1 bedroom, new kitchen flooring.
External features: Off street parking, washer dryer hook-ups in the basement.
