13902 E Ayesbury Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG



6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS

3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement

Andover School District



Every detail of this home has been beautifully and uniquely designed.



The KITCHEN comes with stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bar. Off of the kitchen sits the LAUNDRY ROOM big enough for an over-sized washer and dryer.



The DINING ROOM is the perfect size fitting a 6 to 8 seat dining table with an amazing framed in chalk board hanging on the wall.



The LIVING ROOM has a modern look with an elegant fireplace and wood floors stretching through the home.



The MASTER BEDROOM is stunning with it's picture window and modern painted walls. It has a nice walk in closet and it's own private bathroom.



The MASTER BATHROOM has a beautiful walk in shower, a Jacuzzi tub a convenient linen closet. The his and hers sinks make this very convenient to share.



The FINISHED BASEMENT stretches throughout the bottom of the home, fully carpeted with an amazing built in entertainment center. It holds some of the bedrooms and one spacious bathroom. The wet bar is breath taking and wonderful for a night cap or for entertaining friends. There are a couple rooms that make great storage.



The BACKYARD has an iron rod fence surrounding it. It has a nice sized deck great for hosting BBQs or reading a book with peace and quiet. The lawn is well manicured and the lawn maintenance is provided.



The NEIGHBORHOOD comes with a community pool, sparkling lake and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more.



SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Wheatland Elementary School

Andover Middle School

Andover High School



Well mannered PETS ACCEPTED



Rent: $2,350 per month

Deposit: $2,350

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet (2 pets max)

Pet rent: $35 per month



Call 316-290-9290 for more information

