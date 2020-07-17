All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 13902 E Ayesbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
13902 E Ayesbury Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13902 E Ayesbury Street

13902 Ayesbury · (316) 290-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS 67228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 13902 E Ayesbury Street · Avail. now

$2,350

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG

Leasing Now!! Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a41308d09e

6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS
3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement
Andover School District

Every detail of this home has been beautifully and uniquely designed.

The KITCHEN comes with stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bar. Off of the kitchen sits the LAUNDRY ROOM big enough for an over-sized washer and dryer.

The DINING ROOM is the perfect size fitting a 6 to 8 seat dining table with an amazing framed in chalk board hanging on the wall.

The LIVING ROOM has a modern look with an elegant fireplace and wood floors stretching through the home.

The MASTER BEDROOM is stunning with it's picture window and modern painted walls. It has a nice walk in closet and it's own private bathroom.

The MASTER BATHROOM has a beautiful walk in shower, a Jacuzzi tub a convenient linen closet. The his and hers sinks make this very convenient to share.

The FINISHED BASEMENT stretches throughout the bottom of the home, fully carpeted with an amazing built in entertainment center. It holds some of the bedrooms and one spacious bathroom. The wet bar is breath taking and wonderful for a night cap or for entertaining friends. There are a couple rooms that make great storage.

The BACKYARD has an iron rod fence surrounding it. It has a nice sized deck great for hosting BBQs or reading a book with peace and quiet. The lawn is well manicured and the lawn maintenance is provided.

The NEIGHBORHOOD comes with a community pool, sparkling lake and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more.

SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Wheatland Elementary School
Andover Middle School
Andover High School

Well mannered PETS ACCEPTED

Rent: $2,350 per month
Deposit: $2,350
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet (2 pets max)
Pet rent: $35 per month

Call 316-290-9290 for more information
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

(RLNE5901961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have any available units?
13902 E Ayesbury Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have?
Some of 13902 E Ayesbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13902 E Ayesbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
13902 E Ayesbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13902 E Ayesbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13902 E Ayesbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 13902 E Ayesbury Street offers parking.
Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13902 E Ayesbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 13902 E Ayesbury Street has a pool.
Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have accessible units?
No, 13902 E Ayesbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13902 E Ayesbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13902 E Ayesbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 13902 E Ayesbury Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymsWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delano
North Riverside

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity