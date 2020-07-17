All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13421 E. Crestwood Ct

13421 Crestwood Court · (316) 529-3100
Location

13421 Crestwood Court, Wichita, KS 67230
Rocky Creek

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13421 E. Crestwood Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4578 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
For Lease!! 5 bedroom /5 bath- Prime East side neighborhood-Rocky Creek Legacy - Beautiful 5 bed/ 5 bath in East side Rocky Creek Legacy neighborhood near 127th and 13th St. Over 4500 sq. ft with an impressive open floor plan. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and large kitchen with granite counter tops. Enjoy the large walkout basement with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and wet bar. Rocky Creek neighborhood has so much to offer including: pool, playground and jogging paths. This home is in Andover school district and close to an abundance of shopping and dining! Don't miss out!

Available for showing in early June.

For more information: 316-665-0691.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have any available units?
13421 E. Crestwood Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 13421 E. Crestwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13421 E. Crestwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13421 E. Crestwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct offer parking?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct has a pool.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13421 E. Crestwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13421 E. Crestwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
