13421 E. Crestwood Ct

For Lease!! 5 bedroom /5 bath- Prime East side neighborhood-Rocky Creek Legacy - Beautiful 5 bed/ 5 bath in East side Rocky Creek Legacy neighborhood near 127th and 13th St. Over 4500 sq. ft with an impressive open floor plan. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and large kitchen with granite counter tops. Enjoy the large walkout basement with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and wet bar. Rocky Creek neighborhood has so much to offer including: pool, playground and jogging paths. This home is in Andover school district and close to an abundance of shopping and dining! Don't miss out!



Available for showing in early June.



For more information: 316-665-0691.



No Pets Allowed



