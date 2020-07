Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Updated with spectacular river, park and sky views in the Riverside neighborhood. Breeze off river so no mosquitoes! Great for walking, disc golf, museums, and Botanical Gardens. Boathouse for kayaking and paddle board at one end of street frisbee golf the other. Lots of people out biking and walking.

Quiet, safe, professional building.

1 cat only.

$20 month

$300 deposit