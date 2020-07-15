/
studio apartments
65 Studio Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$999
675 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$635
578 sqft
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
23 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
17 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified
1 of 179
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
31 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified
1 of 222
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
22 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
15 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$765
447 sqft
Easy access to parks and cycling paths. Close to Country Club Plaza and River Market. Recently renovated units have granite countertops and modern appliances. Community has a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
7 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 216
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
20 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Hanover Place
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$716
336 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 242
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
21 Units Available
Hanover Place
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 234
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
4 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
390 sqft
Unique floor plans for 1-bedroom apartments in Westport neighborhood between US-71 and I-35. Walk to local transit, shopping, dining, entertainment. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes gym, bbq/grill, clubhouse, business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
7 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
450 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood cabinets, luxurious Turkish tile and spacious walk-in closets. Tenants enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and coffee bar. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
2 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$750
414 sqft
1920s style stairways, rich historic ambiance in heart of Hyde Park. Pet-friendly studio, one-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, on-site laundry, controlled building access. Close to public transit, shopping, US-71, I-35.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Western 49-63
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$865
341 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
9 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
