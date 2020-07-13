/
apartments with pool
121 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with pool
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
40 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
1 Unit Available
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$896
1100 sqft
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
14 Units Available
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
8248 Reeds Road
8248 Reeds Road, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1603 sqft
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 9/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Great Prairie Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level along with the living, dining and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
95 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
67 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
1 Unit Available
Nall Hills
5700 West 97th Street - 1
5700 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Join the Chalet community is the heart of Overland Park! This quiet community lets you get away from the hustle and bustle, but is still close to major highways, dining and shopping! The corner townhome offers 2 outdoor spaces, looking over a
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
16 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
9 Units Available
Hallbrook
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$890
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
6 Units Available
Wycliff
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,083
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
1 Unit Available
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
7 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
19 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
60 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
129 Units Available
Roanoke
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
