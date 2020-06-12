29 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
609 Timberwick
609 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
609 Timberwick Available 07/16/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1101 Pioneer Lane
1101 Pioneer Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
911 N. 11th Street
911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1 Rent: $1,675 ($418.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 Perfect Location! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
825 Harris
825 Harris Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Charmer with Generous Bonus Space and Garage, Close to KSU Westside.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Overlook
1 Unit Available
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
1712 Laramie St.
1712 West Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2194 sqft
1712 Laramie St. Available 08/01/20 Across The Street From Campus! + Washer / Dryer Included! + Off-Street Parking - This 2 story house is just a hop, a skip, and a jump away from campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
211 N. Juliette
211 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
2500 sqft
211 N. Juliette Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom! - 4 bedroom house on Juliette with nice hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
514 Fremont St.
514 Fremont Street, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
514 Fremont St. Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing for Next School Year! - If you're looking for your next rental look no further! This awesome 6 bedroom unit has all the features you could want and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
210 S Manhattan Ave. 1
210 South Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
210 S Manhattan Ave.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
716 Moro 1
716 Moro St, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
716 Moro 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House 3 Blocks from Aggieville! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room is in the perfect location for anyone.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Michael Road
1009 Michael Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!! UPDATED 4 Bed/2 Bath Mid-Century Modern home on West Side! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,595 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Washer/Dryer Included 1 Car Garage Pets allowed: Yes Interior Amenities: Single family

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
715 Elling
715 Elling Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2760 sqft
715 Elling Available 07/01/20 Close to Lee Elementary, great location - Monthly Rent: $1,400 Unit: Single family home Year built: 1956 Bedrooms: 4 & 2 non conforming bedrooms in the finished basement Baths: 2 Garage: Attached 2 car garage with

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
216 S. Manhattan Ave
216 South Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
216 S.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Campus Rd
1516 Campus Road, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1516 Campus Rd Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom home within walking distance to KSU Campus! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,150 Unit: Single family home Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Washer/Dryer Included Pets Allowed: No $200 off of first

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Humboldt West
1 Unit Available
1700 Poyntz Ave.
1700 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2119 sqft
1700 Poyntz Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Humboldt West
1 Unit Available
121 N 17th St. Main floor
121 North 17th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
121 N 17th St. Main floor Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath close to KSU and Aggieville. Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $900.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1012 Yuma St. Unit A
1012 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
1012 Yuma St. Unit A Available 08/01/20 Convenient Central Location with Generous Amenities Included! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $695.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brookfield
1 Unit Available
312 Brookway Drive
312 Brookway Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1628 sqft
312 Brookway Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom home Move In August 7th! $25 off per month for military lease - Current Rent: $1,395.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Grand Mere
1 Unit Available
2114 Little Kitten Ave
2114 Little Kitten Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1568 sqft
Unbelievably darling NEW home in Manhattan's Cedar Glen community! All three bedrooms feature a bathroom! Gorgeous wood floors, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 bedroom suites on the main level, finished

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Thurston - 1
1010 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED New granite, cabinets, flooring, pant, plumbing fixtures, and appliances Washer/Dryer in unit, large pantry in kitchen, central air Off street parking, Pet friendly Newly Renovated

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
709 N Juliette Apt 3
709 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
820 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manhattan, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manhattan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

