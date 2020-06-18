Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

605 Laramie Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Central Manhattan location, 4 Bedroom home, only $905 per Month! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $905

$100.00 Flat Rate Fee Per Month (Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care.) Does not include snow removal

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer: included

Parking: In back of house and on street

Pets allowed: Yes



Interior Amenities: Single family dwelling for rent located in central Manhattan, KS! The living room features refinished hardwood floors! The formal dining room is spacious and features a built in shelving/hut. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. The master suite on the main floor features large bonus room through the bathroom. The basement features the laundry room, great room/living room area, another full bathroom and 3 full bedrooms with good sized closets. Hardwood floors in dining room and living room. Carpet in all bedrooms and great room in basement.



Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan! Close to local shopping! Large front porch. Enclosed patio on back of property for storage.



Other: Pets allowed. Max of 1. Weight limit of 25 lbs. $400.00 refundable pet deposit. Non-aggressive breeds only. No smoking inside or garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.



