Manhattan, KS
605 Laramie Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

605 Laramie Unit 1

605 Laramie St · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
Location

605 Laramie St, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Laramie Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$905

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
605 Laramie Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Central Manhattan location, 4 Bedroom home, only $905 per Month! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $905
$100.00 Flat Rate Fee Per Month (Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care.) Does not include snow removal
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer: included
Parking: In back of house and on street
Pets allowed: Yes

Interior Amenities: Single family dwelling for rent located in central Manhattan, KS! The living room features refinished hardwood floors! The formal dining room is spacious and features a built in shelving/hut. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. The master suite on the main floor features large bonus room through the bathroom. The basement features the laundry room, great room/living room area, another full bathroom and 3 full bedrooms with good sized closets. Hardwood floors in dining room and living room. Carpet in all bedrooms and great room in basement.

Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan! Close to local shopping! Large front porch. Enclosed patio on back of property for storage.

Other: Pets allowed. Max of 1. Weight limit of 25 lbs. $400.00 refundable pet deposit. Non-aggressive breeds only. No smoking inside or garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE3815105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have any available units?
605 Laramie Unit 1 has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have?
Some of 605 Laramie Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Laramie Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Laramie Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Laramie Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Laramie Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 Laramie Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Laramie Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 605 Laramie Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 605 Laramie Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Laramie Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Laramie Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
