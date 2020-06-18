Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.00

Unit: Single family home

Year built: 1910

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Off street parking in front of home & in the back

Pets Allowed: Yes

Washer/Dryer Included



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located in down town Manhattan, KS. The living room features a ceiling fan and abundant natural lighting. Bathroom features built in storage. Eat in kitchen features open space, great for a kitchen table. Kitchen also features a BRAND new dishwasher Appliances included are fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Stack-able front load Washer & Dryer right off of the kitchen. Bedroom on the main floor features large closet & ceiling fan. The large bedroom upstairs features large closets, ceiling fan, & natural light. Smaller bedroom has ceiling fan and nice sized closet. Unfinished basement can be utilized for storage. Carpet located on stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Laminate in the living room & main floor bedroom. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.



Exterior Amenities: Concrete parking pad is located in the back of the house. Partial fenced in yard. Utility Shed.



Other: Pets allowed. Maximum of 2. Non-Aggressive dog breeds only. Refundable pet deposits equal to $300.00. Update windows throughout home. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE3597630)