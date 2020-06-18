All apartments in Manhattan
316 Vattier Street

316 Vattier Street · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Goodnow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 Vattier Street · Avail. Aug 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.00
Unit: Single family home
Year built: 1910
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Off street parking in front of home & in the back
Pets Allowed: Yes
Washer/Dryer Included

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located in down town Manhattan, KS. The living room features a ceiling fan and abundant natural lighting. Bathroom features built in storage. Eat in kitchen features open space, great for a kitchen table. Kitchen also features a BRAND new dishwasher Appliances included are fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Stack-able front load Washer & Dryer right off of the kitchen. Bedroom on the main floor features large closet & ceiling fan. The large bedroom upstairs features large closets, ceiling fan, & natural light. Smaller bedroom has ceiling fan and nice sized closet. Unfinished basement can be utilized for storage. Carpet located on stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Laminate in the living room & main floor bedroom. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.

Exterior Amenities: Concrete parking pad is located in the back of the house. Partial fenced in yard. Utility Shed.

Other: Pets allowed. Maximum of 2. Non-Aggressive dog breeds only. Refundable pet deposits equal to $300.00. Update windows throughout home. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE3597630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Vattier Street have any available units?
316 Vattier Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Vattier Street have?
Some of 316 Vattier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Vattier Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Vattier Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Vattier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Vattier Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Vattier Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Vattier Street does offer parking.
Does 316 Vattier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Vattier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Vattier Street have a pool?
No, 316 Vattier Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Vattier Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Vattier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Vattier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Vattier Street has units with dishwashers.
