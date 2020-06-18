Amenities
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! -
Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room. Full finished basement with fireplace, extra storage and large laundry room! Fenced backyard, deck off of the kitchen, and a double car garage! Great family neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining, Cico Park and Colbert Hills Golf Course!
Pets: Upon Approval
Dwelling Type: House
Stories: Bi-Level
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Double Car Garage
360 VIRTUAL TOUR: http://bit.ly/2201McDowell-360Tour
(RLNE4640669)