Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2201 McDowell

2201 McDowell Ave
Location

2201 McDowell Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502
Green Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! -

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room. Full finished basement with fireplace, extra storage and large laundry room! Fenced backyard, deck off of the kitchen, and a double car garage! Great family neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining, Cico Park and Colbert Hills Golf Course!

Pets: Upon Approval

Dwelling Type: House
Stories: Bi-Level
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Double Car Garage

360 VIRTUAL TOUR: http://bit.ly/2201McDowell-360Tour

(RLNE4640669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

