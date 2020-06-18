All apartments in Manhattan
2120 Little Kitten Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2120 Little Kitten Ave

2120 Little Kitten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Little Kitten Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66503
Grand Mere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2120 Little Kitten Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home Located in Beautiful Neighborhood! - Beautiful split-level home located in newer Manhattan neighborhood. This home boasts of newer amenities, large living areas, high-end finishes and tons of natural light! Other features include:

- Higher end finishes throughout
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
- Kitchen Pantry
- Granite Kitchen Counter-tops
- Private un-fenced backyard
- Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom
- Spacious bedrooms
- Open living spaces
- Attached 2 car garage
- Washer/dryer included
- Gas Fireplace
- EcoB Thermostat
- Lawn irrigation system

Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your next home!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5853100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have any available units?
2120 Little Kitten Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have?
Some of 2120 Little Kitten Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Little Kitten Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Little Kitten Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Little Kitten Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Little Kitten Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Little Kitten Ave does offer parking.
Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Little Kitten Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have a pool?
No, 2120 Little Kitten Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have accessible units?
No, 2120 Little Kitten Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Little Kitten Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Little Kitten Ave has units with dishwashers.
