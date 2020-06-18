Amenities

2120 Little Kitten Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home Located in Beautiful Neighborhood! - Beautiful split-level home located in newer Manhattan neighborhood. This home boasts of newer amenities, large living areas, high-end finishes and tons of natural light! Other features include:



- Higher end finishes throughout

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)

- Kitchen Pantry

- Granite Kitchen Counter-tops

- Private un-fenced backyard

- Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom

- Spacious bedrooms

- Open living spaces

- Attached 2 car garage

- Washer/dryer included

- Gas Fireplace

- EcoB Thermostat

- Lawn irrigation system



Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your next home!



Equal Housing Opportunity.



