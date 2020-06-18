Amenities
2120 Little Kitten Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home Located in Beautiful Neighborhood! - Beautiful split-level home located in newer Manhattan neighborhood. This home boasts of newer amenities, large living areas, high-end finishes and tons of natural light! Other features include:
- Higher end finishes throughout
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
- Kitchen Pantry
- Granite Kitchen Counter-tops
- Private un-fenced backyard
- Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom
- Spacious bedrooms
- Open living spaces
- Attached 2 car garage
- Washer/dryer included
- Gas Fireplace
- EcoB Thermostat
- Lawn irrigation system
Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.
