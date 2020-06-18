Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

1807 Plymouth Road Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE WEST SIDE! FENCED BACKYARD! - This adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the west side is something you are not going to want to miss. The owners have added some fantastic features to this home that include a ring doorbell, dusk to dawn sensor LED lights in the front of the home, keyless entry at the front door and garage, a Bluetooth speaker built into the master bedroom fan, and a touchless flush toilet in the master bathroom! The kitchen was renovated and now has beautiful white cabinets, quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. Outside you will find an adorable deck off the kitchen and a fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!



