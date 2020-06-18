All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1807 Plymouth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1807 Plymouth Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1807 Plymouth Road

1807 Plymouth Road · (785) 477-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1807 Plymouth Road, Manhattan, KS 66503
Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1807 Plymouth Road · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
1807 Plymouth Road Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE WEST SIDE! FENCED BACKYARD! - This adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the west side is something you are not going to want to miss. The owners have added some fantastic features to this home that include a ring doorbell, dusk to dawn sensor LED lights in the front of the home, keyless entry at the front door and garage, a Bluetooth speaker built into the master bedroom fan, and a touchless flush toilet in the master bathroom! The kitchen was renovated and now has beautiful white cabinets, quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. Outside you will find an adorable deck off the kitchen and a fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!

(RLNE5780638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Plymouth Road have any available units?
1807 Plymouth Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Plymouth Road have?
Some of 1807 Plymouth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Plymouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Plymouth Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Plymouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Plymouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1807 Plymouth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Plymouth Road does offer parking.
Does 1807 Plymouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Plymouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Plymouth Road have a pool?
No, 1807 Plymouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Plymouth Road have accessible units?
No, 1807 Plymouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Plymouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Plymouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1807 Plymouth Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity